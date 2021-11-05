Bear Necessities: Justin Fields said reps in training camp helped chemistry with Jesse James

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

One of the early connections for Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields during training camp was with tight end Jesse James, who was one of Fields’ favorite targets throughout the summer.

The connection has now translated to the regular season, where James caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown from Fields last Sunday against the 49ers. And the expectation is for James to continue to be more involved in the passing game given that connection.

Fields told reporters that getting those training camp reps with James really helped build that connection with James, the same connection he’s lacking with others at this point.

If only Fields had that same opportunity during training camp with his others weapons, the one’s he’s been playing with for six games now.

There’s been a bit of a disconnect between Fields and some of his weapons, most notably receiver Allen Robinson. Fields has started organizing meetings between him and receivers to help them get on the same page. And, so far, Fields is seeing the results.

“Those meetings are for getting us on the same page and pretty much me relaying to them what I’m thinking during this play or how I want them to run a certain route at a certain depth,” he said. “That’s just going to make our connection better and our chemistry better.”

