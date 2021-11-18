Bear Necessities: Justin Fields has never been part of a 4-game losing streak…until now

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears are coming off a bye week where they currently sit at 3-6 with the final stretch of games on the horizon. After a 3-2 start, the Bears have lost four straight games, and that could become five when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

And, as you might’ve imagined, it’s the first time Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been part of such a losing streak. But when you go from a top Georgia high school and Ohio State to the Bears, it was bound to happen.

It also doesn’t help that Chicago hasn’t won a game coming off the bye week since 2013.

“To be honest, I’m not just like on the bye week thinking, ‘Dang, we’re on a four-game losing streak,'” Fields said. “I’m, of course, learning from those mistakes from the games and moving onto the next week. You can’t dwell over the four losses you have; you’ve just got to keep moving and keep pushing forward.”

But Fields has a chance to change the first of many negative narratives surrounding the Bears. Chicago will face a Baltimore team that can be beaten, but it’s going to take a solid effort from the offense and defense to get it done.

Fields is coming off the best game of his young career against the Steelers, where he opened up the downfield passing game, and he’ll be looking to build on that performance in his eighth start.

