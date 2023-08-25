Bear Necessities: Justin Fields, healthy starters will play in preseason finale

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears are gearing up for their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and it’s a game that will feature starters from both teams. Matt Eberflus announced that starters, including quarterback Justin Fields, will play “a selected number of plays.” This comes after Fields and most starters didn’t play against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Aug. 25.

Latest Bears News

Around the NFC North

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire