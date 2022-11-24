Bear Necessities: Justin Fields gives fans plenty to be thankful for

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

It’s Thanksgiving, and there’s plenty to be thankful for as a Bears fan. The most important being Justin Fields, who’s looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback.

Sure, the Bears are 3-8 and all but out of the playoff race. Oh, and Fields’ status for Sunday’s game is in question. And, to be honest, most Bears fans would probably prefer the team sit him this week and not risk further injury. But that doesn’t change the fact that Chicago has found its franchise QB in Fields.

Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most electric players, where he seems to be making NFL history every week. He’s a bonafide star, and he’s only in his second season. He’s arguably the league’s most dangerous running QB right now, and people forget he’s an elite deep ball thrower (something people should get a glimpse of next season, when the team surrounds him with a better supporting cast).

When looking ahead of the 2023 offseason, there’s even more reasons to be thankful. Chicago will have north of $100 million in salary cap space, where GM Ryan Poles can address the many roster holes. They’re on track to have a top-five draft pick, along with seven other selections.

With just six games left this season, the focus has shifted to an important 2023 offseason, where building around Fields is paramount. Just imagine what Fields can look like with time to throw in the pocket and receivers that can get separation and catch the ball. It’s a beautiful image.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

