Bear Necessities: Justin Fields explains why he’s finding success with Cole Kmet

The Bears suffered a brutal 31-30 loss to the Lions, but things continue to look up for Chicago on offense, especially for quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields has been on an absolute tear over the last month, where the Bears unlocked a new element on offense with designed runs. But Fields has also shown improvement in the passing game, even if the stats don’t always show it.

The connection between Fields and tight end Cole Kmet has flourished over the last three games, where they’ve accounted for five touchdowns. Two of those came in Sunday’s loss to Detroit, where Kmet caught four passes for a team-best 74 yards. That included a 50-yard bomb, where Kmet got wide open for his second touchdown of the day.

So what’s the reason for Fields and Kmet’s success over these last three weeks?

“I think just our growth,” Fields said. “I think Cole is getting better each and every week I think with his route running, and he works hard day in and day out. Definitely happy for him the way he’s growing and the way he’s continuing to improve each and every week. Just the extra work we put in after practice.

“Crazy thing is on that touchdown, we ran that — I think we ran that route after practice like three times after Wednesday or Thursday and we missed on every one. It was kind of cool to see us connect on that one.”

A lot has been made of Fields’ connection with receiver Darnell Mooney. And now we’re starting to see Kmet develop into that safety blanket for Fields in the passing game, and the results have been impressive.

