Bear Necessities: Justin Fields explains why he only threw 11 passes vs. Packers

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears haven’t asked quarterback Justin Fields to do a lot in the first two games of the season.

Fields attempted 18 passes in the season-opening win against the San Francisco 49ers. But it wasn’t exactly surprising given the monsoon-like conditions at Soldier Field last week.

So heading into Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the expectation is Fields would get to air it out a little more.

That wasn’t the case in their 27-10 loss to the Packers, where Fields threw the ball just 11 times. He completed seven of those for 70 yards and an interception.

The Bears ran the ball 27 times and passed the ball 11 times, and it’s hard to wonder why Luke Getsy is hesitant to let Fields air it out.

“Luke (Getsy) said before the game that we were going to run it down their throats,” Fields said after the game. “…My job is to run the play that’s given to me the best that I can.”

While it took awhile, the Bears certainly did just that in the second half. Chicago totaled 180 yards rushing against Green Bay with running back David Montgomery accounting for 122 yards on 15 carries (8.1 average).

The run game will continue to be the emphasis on offense for the Bears. But the hope is we’ll get to see Fields do a little more in the passing game, especially with guys like Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet virtually invisible through the first two weeks.

Two-play stretch in a tough spot sparked Packers offense vs. Bears. READ MORE ON PACKERS WIRE.

Justin Jefferson is happier in Minnesota thank Philadelphia. READ MORE ON VIKINGS WIRE.

Jared Goff sees the Lions offense being ‘as good as anybody’ but still capable of more. READ MORE ON LIONS WIRE.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire