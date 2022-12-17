Bear Necessities: Justin Fields excited to face talented Eagles team

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears are coming out of their bye week refreshed and ready to face on a daunting task in their final four games of the season. They have the toughest remaining schedule from here on out, including facing three playoff teams and another on the outside looking in.

That starts Sunday when Chicago welcomes the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles to town. For quarterback Justin Fields, he’s excited about the opportunity to face one of the league’s best teams. And while no one is giving the Bears a chance, Fields said his team is going to bring it.

“I’m excited to see what we can do as a team,” Fields said, via ChicagoBears.com. “These guys [the Eagles], they’re labeled as one of the best teams in the league, so any chance you get to go up against a team like this, [and] the Buffalo Bills next week, it’s awesome just to see what we can do now and see where we are right now.

“And, of course, we’re going to go in there swinging. They know that. They know that we’re not just going to lay down. We’re not going to do that. They’re going to have to face us. I’m excited to see what we can do, what our offense can do and how it stacks up.”

The Bears will face a dominant Eagles defense that ranks among the top in a number of statistical categories. That includes leading the NFL in sacks (49) and takeaways (24). Philadelphia presents a lot of challenges for this Chicago offense, which is something Fields welcomes.

“They’re big, athletic and fast,” Fields said. “Each one of their guys, their d-linemen, are talented, so they try to create one-on-ones, and when they do stunt, they know how to stunt well. The o-line just has to do a great job holding up one-on-ones and passing off the games and stuff like that. They’re talented up front, for sure. It’s going to be a good test for us.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire