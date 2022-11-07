Bear Necessities: Justin Fields discusses Chase Claypool’s Chicago debut

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

It didn’t take new Bears receiver Chase Claypool long to see the field. After being traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago on Tuesday, Claypool made his Bears debut just five days later in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Claypool played 25 of 70 (35.7%) offensive snaps in his Bears debut, according to Mike Clay, where he was targeted six times and caught two passes for 13 yards. He added one carry for four yards.

It wasn’t flashy by any means, but it was nice seeing Claypool involved (albeit limited) in his first opportunity.

Quarterback Justin Fields praised Claypool for his preparation and execution in his debut, where he even drew a pass interference call early in the game (and he should’ve drawn another one in the final two minutes).

“I think he did a great job this week, studying and preparing for the game,” Fields said. “For the plays that he was in, he did the right thing. I think the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he’s going to get with the offense, and of course the more details he’ll be with each and every route.”

Claypool just joined the Bears less than a week ago, and he still has a long way to go before getting a good grasp on this offense. Still, it was nice seeing Fields’ new weapon get involved early.

