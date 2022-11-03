Bear Necessities: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool could be a match made in heaven

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Bears landed receiver Chase Claypool ahead of the NFL trade deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a shiny new weapon in the passing game.

Claypool is a big-bodied receiver that brings a playmaking aspect to this offense, which is something that’s been lacking. While he’s played primarily in the slot this season with the Steelers, Claypool’s at his best in the vertical passing game.

And he’s exactly the kind of receiver that will allow Fields to do what he wants to do, which is stretching the field.

“He’s a playmaker, a big body, athletic, fast, a great 50/50 ball catcher,” Fields said, via ChicagoBears.com. “Just practicing with him and getting to throw with him a little bit, that will just help me find out what he’s best at doing.”

With Claypool coming in around the midway point of the season, it will give him and Fields time to develop a rapport now before the start of the offseason. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, Fields said he plans on working with Claypool after practice this week to get him acclimated on offense.

For Claypool, he’s watched Fields from afar, but he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the second-year quarterback.

“I’ve been watching him of late in terms of their most recent primetime game,” Claypool said. “I know a lot of people are excited about how he’s been playing and obviously I’m one of those people, so I’m excited to work with him.”

Story continues

Packers coach Matt LaFleur left to answer questions after Tuesday’s trade deadline. READ MORE ON PACKERS WIRE.

What the Vikings are getting in T.J. Hockenson. READ MORE ON VIKINGS WIRE.

Next Gen Stats for the Lions pass defense vs. Miami are scary bad. READ MORE ON LIONS WIRE.

O/U: 3.5 Claypool TDs with the Bears this season? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire