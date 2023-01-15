Bear Necessities: Justin Fields among top-selling jerseys in 2022

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities — weekly offseason edition. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The 2022 season is in the books for the Chicago Bears, and it’s a welcome relief after a 3-14 record that culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But there was something that made this brutal year exciting: Justin Fields.

Despite the mounting losses, Fields put on a weekly show, where he showcased his star power with a talent-deficient roster. He was making history on an almost-weekly basis. Fields established himself as one of the most electric young quarterbacks.

And it appears the rest of the NFL feels the same.

Fields had the ninth-best selling jersey of the 2022 season, which speaks to his breakout year and what he was able to accomplish despite less-than-ideal circumstances.

Fields trailed fellow quarterbacks Josh Allen (1), Patrick Mahomes (3), Joe Burrow (4), Dak Prescott (6) and Jalen Hurts (8).

It speaks to how Fields has entered the conversation as one of the most exciting young players to watch — and he hasn’t even hit his ceiling.

Fields was impressive on the ground, rushing for 1,148 yards and eight touchdowns. While Fields needs to get better as a passer — something that should happen with better talent around him — he had his moments in the passing game this season. He finished with 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.

