Bear Necessities: Jason Peters suffered dislocated finger, but it’s ‘nothing major’

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears left tackle Jason Peters has battled some bumps and bruises through the first two weeks of the season. Peters suffered a quad injury in Chicago’s Week 1 loss to the Rams, which sidelined him for the second half. While he was limited in practice last week, he was good to go for the Bengals game, where he was the team’s best offensive lineman.

“It’s mind over matter,” Peters said. “When your legs start to fatigue, all I do is get down in my stance and I talk to myself sometimes: ‘Get to your spot.’ Just doing stuff over and over and over. … It’s getting to your spot, using your hands. Your technique takes over when your body gets fatigued. If you don’t have the technique when you get fatigued, you’re going to start getting beaten a lot.”

But the quad issue wasn’t the only injury he’s sustained in his first action with the Bears. Peters suffered a dislocated finger on the Bengals’ strip-sack of Fields, an injury he played through.

“When I looked down, (the finger) was going to the left, so I was like, ‘Damn,’ ” Peters said. “I didn’t realize what happened because when I hit him, I thought it was my hand. But when I grabbed it and looked down, it was my finger.”

As for any concerns about another injury, Peters said his finger is “just a little sore but nothing major.”

