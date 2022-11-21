Bear Necessities: Jaquan Brisker wonders why Justin Fields isn’t getting flags like other QBs

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

It’s no secret that Bears quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t gotten a lot of respect from NFL officials through the first two years of his career. He’s been

That was evident in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons, where there were several hits on Fields that should’ve been flagged but weren’t, including some late hits. It’s made even more maddening when the refs flagged Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon for a shoestring tackle on Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. But Fields getting hit in the head? Apparently not enough to warrant a flag.

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker doesn’t understand why Fields doesn’t get the flags that other quarterbacks receive, and he’s not holding back against the refs.

“He very tough,” Brisker said of Fields, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Especially, the league, if that was different quarterback, they would be throwing hella flags. A lot of flags. I feel like the league has to look at that. It’s crazy how many times he gets hit in the head every single game, but he still gets up. Gets hit out of bounds, late, or near the white.

“If that was Tom Brady, Jared Goff, or anybody like that, they throwing flags immediately. Just as you seen today. They threw a flag to Mariota, and he tripped over himself. I feel like they got to respect Justin some more and look at him as a quarterback because, obviously, there you should be more flags. He’s getting targeted every single game and none of them are being thrown.”

So why isn’t Fields getting those calls that others are getting?

“I do not know,” Brisker said. “Maybe because he’s strong, he’s physical. I don’t know. He’s a quarterback. I feel like he should get the same – it should be equal. Just like everybody else.”

Fields has taken a beating in his short time with the Bears, dating back to his rookie season. That’s included some brutal hits that warranted flags but didn’t receive them. It’s nothing new. But it remains frustrating, and unacceptable, all the same.

