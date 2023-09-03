Bear Necessities: Jaquan Brisker’s status up in the air

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has been dealing with a soft tissue injury that caused him to miss the last three weeks. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the team is in “wait and see” mode with Brisker, where Wednesday’s practice will be telling for Brisker’s availability.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Sept. 3.

Latest Bears News

Around the NFC North

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire