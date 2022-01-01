Bear Necessities: Happy New Year! Better days are coming for Bears

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

First off, I’d like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Thanks to everyone who has read and continues to read Bears Wire and support our wonderful writers. We all really appreciate your continued support, especially during difficult seasons like this one.

With a new year comes new hope. Or at least, that’s how we want to look at it. So as we kick off 2022, I wanted to look at some positives surrounding a team where there’s been a lot of negatives last year.

The first thing we can all rejoice over is that there’s change on the way. It’s been evident for the last couple of months, but it sounds like real changes are going to be happening within the Bears organization that extend beyond the head coach. And all it took was the franchise becoming an embarrassment.

Speaking of, we’re just two games away from Matt Nagy’s impending firing. While nothing’s official yet, there have been numerous reports that Nagy isn’t long for this Bears franchise after this season. That in itself should be reason for hope. Even if there are still questions about the organization getting it right this time around.

While Justin Fields’ rookie season hasn’t gone according to plan — he’s struggled and battled adversity more than we would’ve liked — his future remains incredibly bright. If the Bears can find the right coach to harness his strengths and allow him to shine, we should see substantial growth in 2022. Especially given he’ll have an entire offseason to prepare as the starter.

There are also a wealth of young players who have promising futures, including Roquan Smith, David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney, Jaylon Johnson, Teven Jenkins, Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert and Larry Borom, among others.

A reminder that brighter things are coming in 2022. Even if we still have to endure two more games in the Matt Nagy era. And while it might be difficult, try to enjoy these final two games of the 2021 season because we won’t get to see the Bears play for another eight months.

