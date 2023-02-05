Bear Necessities: GM Ryan Poles’ approach to free agency

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities — weekly offseason edition. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The NFL finalized its 2023 salary cap this week, where it’s expected to be a record $224.8 million, which is up $16.6 million from 2022 ($208.2 million).

That’s great news for the Bears, who are projected to have $98.6 million in cap space, which is nearly double the next team (Falcons at $56.4 million).

But just because Chicago has a ton of money to spend doesn’t mean GM Ryan Poles is about to go on an all-out spending spree. Poles laid out his approach for free agency, which includes being sound in their moves and getting good value.

“We’ve got to stay sound in free agency,” Poles said after the 2022 season. “I know everyone is talking about how much money we have and we’re just going to go crazy. We’re going to be sound so we get the right players in here and we get good value and attack the draft, always keeping value in mind. That’s not going to change just because we have the No. 1 overall pick.”

The Bears have a number of holes on the roster, starting in the trenches with the defensive and offensive lines. There are some notable names set to hit the free agent market at this positions, which could help shore up the biggest weaknesses from a season ago.

But just because Poles warns they’re going to be smart when it comes to free agency doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not willing to spend big, if the right guy comes along.

