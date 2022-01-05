Bear Necessities: Former players want to work with front office to get Chicago on right track

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

With just one game remaining this season, the Chicago Bears face an important offseason with some big potential changes.

While Matt Nagy is most assuredly out at season’s end, there’s doubt that George McCaskey will do what needs to be done with some other potential positions, including GM Ryan Pace and President/CEO Ted Phillips.

So why not hear out some former Bears players who have ideas about how to right the ship with the organization?

Former Bear Jerry Azumah took to Twitter to express his desire for the Bears front office to hold an open discussion with former players about the direction of the team.

He’s the latest of several former Bears players to express their desire to help this organization get on the right track.

Add Jerry Azumah to the list that includes @PatrickMannelly @alexbrown96 @olin_kreutz @peanuttillman. The Bears have some incredible former players that want to help get things on the right track. Why would you avoid meeting with them?? https://t.co/702fFYTYRJ — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 4, 2022

One of the criticisms of McCaskey and the Bears organization as a whole has been their inability to impact positive change. It doesn’t help that McCaskey and Phillips aren’t “football guys.”

So why not listen to some “football guys” aka some former players who have some insight to provide that could help get this organization back on the right track?

