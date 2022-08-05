Bear Necessities: Equanimeous St. Brown has been early standout at training camp

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears receivers room is wide open at this point in training camp, where Darnell Mooney is the only wideout who’s a lock for a starting job and roster spot.

While there are several receivers making impressions early in camp — including Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. — there’s one player in particular who’s turning heads — Equanimeous St. Brown.

“[St. Brown] has been great,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “He’s a pro and he’s always on it with the details. I’ve spent some time in the receivers room as of late, in the position meetings, and he’s certainly one of the big leaders in that group, coaching the guys and leading that way. And then he exhibits that on the field, too, with his play and how he hustles and how he executes.”

St. Brown continues to develop a connection with quarterback Justin Fields. He’s been a top target during red zone drills, given he’s a big-bodied receiver, and he’s limited mistakes, for the most part. But St. Brown has the added benefit of previously playing in Luke Getsy’s offense, which has helped Fields.

“He’s been in this offense for a number of years, so he really doesn’t make mistakes when it comes to running the plays,” Fields said. “He’s definitely always in the right spot and knows where to be on certain plays. He’s a weapon in this offense for sure.”

Early predictions have Mooney, Pringle and Jones being the top three wideouts heading into the 2022 season. But if St. Brown continues to impress, that could definitely change.

