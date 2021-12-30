Bear Necessities: Eddie Jackson has shown versatility at nickelback this season

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson has been eager and willing to test out a new role in the secondary. Jackson lined up at nickelback at times during last Sunday’s win against the Seahawks.

But it wasn’t the first time Jackson saw time in the slot. During last year’s playoff game against the Saints, he lined up at nickelback on some big passing plays. Also, back in Week 5 against the Raiders, he matched up opposite tight end Darren Waller in the slot. And when the Bears lost several cornerbacks to injury against the Packers, he also stepped in.

“That’s when it came up, and then we just kind of shied away from it and then I was like, ‘What’s up? I like playing nickel,'” Jackson said. “You get more in the game, you know what I mean? You play closer to the line; it’s like you’re more involved. You get more targets, chances to make plays.

“And it’s really nothing special, just going out there and winning your leverage and playing off of instincts, reacting and stuff. And it’s fun, honestly. I like playing it. And also we get to put another safety back there; get Deon [Bush] in the game, probably Marqui [Christian], Teez [Tabor], you get other guys in the game, too, and so everyone has fun.”

It’s not only something Jackson has been willing to do, but it’s something he’s eager to do more next season.

“I enjoy playing it,” he said. “I embrace the role of playing it, being able to switch up, so I would hope so.”

