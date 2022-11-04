Bear Necessities: Eddie Jackson embracing leadership role after departures of Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn

Gizmodo

Halloween might be over but you can still celebrate monsters in early November. Massive green ones, in fact. November 3 is Godzilla Day, the birthday of everyone’s favorite giant kaiju, based on the release of his first film in 1954. And, as usual, Toho loves to celebrate the big guy in a big way. As in years past, it has teamed up with Mondo to unleash a monster load of awesome Godzilla merch on the world and io9 is excited to reveal all of it.