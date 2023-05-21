Bear Necessities: Early expectations for Chicago in 2023
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears are gearing up for the start of organized team activities this week, where veterans and rookies will practice together for the first time. General manager Ryan Poles believes Chicago should contend for the NFC North title, but what are reasonable expectations for them in 2023?
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 14.
Latest Bears news
2023 preview
Ryan Poles believes Bears should contend for NFC North in 2023
Bears roster comparison: Where Ryan Poles made improvements in 2023
ESPN analyst believes Bears will have most impactful rookie class
Other headlines
Bears rookie RB Roschon Johnson was spotted in Bears sweatshirt last year
Report: Bears to conduct joint practices with Colts this summer
Bears sign Darnell Wright, Zacch Pickens, Tyler Scott to rookie deals
Eddie George, Randy Shannon join Bears as part of Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship
Bijan Robinson has high praise for former teammate, Bears RB Roschon Johnson
Around the NFC North
