Bear Necessities: Darnell Mooney ‘frustrated’ about his play in Week 3

The Chicago Bears passing game has been non-existent over the first three games — averaging just 78.3 passing yards per game — and there’s plenty of blame to go around.

Receiver Darnell Mooney was spotted catching passes from the JUGS machine after the game, and it had to do with his frustrations about his performance.

“Just didn’t like my performance. Had a dropped ball. I was just frustrated,” Mooney said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

In Sunday’s win against the Texans, Mooney caught two passes for 23 yards on six targets. For Mooney, it went beyond a dropped pass that he had in the game. He was frustrated that he wasn’t able to contribute.

“Just not happy about my performance at all,” Mooney said. “I had the opportunities, you know. Had the chances to make some type of play, and I just didn’t be me.

“It was that, overall, and just not me being a big playmaker for the team. Offensively, I didn’t think I helped out as much as I planned to and without Eddie and defense and Roquan on the last one, what did we really do? Beside running it. Running it was amazing. Just passing game-wise I was just frustrated, not being a playmaker I plan to be.”

Mooney’s frustration is a culmination of the first three games this season, where he has just four receptions for 27 yards. The passing game is in shambles, where quarterback Justin Fields needs to be better, the offensive line needs to give him time and receivers, like Mooney, need to consistently get open.

The Bears will try again to find rhythm in the passing game when they face the New York Giants on Sunday.

