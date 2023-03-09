Bear Necessities: Could Chicago trade back twice in the NFL draft?
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
All eyes are on the Bears and what they’re going to do with the No. 1 pick. It feels like a foregone conclusion that they’re going to trade it (if they can find a trade partner). But could we be talking about two trade partners for Chicago?
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 8.
Latest Bears news
According to one NFL insider, the belief is the Bears could not only trade back from No. 1 but perhaps trade back a second time depending on just how desperate some of these quarterback-needy teams are.
The Bears are re-signing fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year contract extension, which locks down the team’s lead blocker for the NFL’s best run game.
Ahead of free agency, we’re doing our best to predict what the Bears offense could look like heading into the 2023 season, including some potential free-agent moves.
Following the NFL combine, Nate Atkins unveiled his latest Bears’ seven-round mock draft, which includes a few trades and plenty of additional draft capital.
Ahead of free agency, we took a look at all of the available defensive tackles set to hit the open market.
Dane Cruikshank was brought in to serve as a reserve safety and special teams contributor, but he only played in eight games. Is it worth bringing Cruikshank back in 2023?
Around the NFC North
Former NFL head coach Mike Martz is a big believer in the potential of Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
One of the Vikings’ biggest offseason needs is cornerback, which is why ESPN believes they should sign recently-released Jonathan Jones in free agency.
The Lions made a roster move inking reserve offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher to what’s believed to be a one-year deal.
Around the NFL
Ahead of free agency, the Jaguars have released starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin, which adds another veteran defensive back on the market.
After the Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on Lamar Jackson, there are already multiple teams that won’t pursue Jackson this offseason.