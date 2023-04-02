Bear Necessities: Could Chicago trade back from No. 9?
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
There were plenty of storylines that came out of the NFL owners meetings in Arizona last week, including a report that Chicago is “open for business” when it comes to trading back from No. 9.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of March 26.
Latest Bears news
It sounds like the Bears are “open for business” to trading back from No. 9 in the NFL draft.
Our Alyssa Barbieri examined 10 potential targets for the Bears at ninth overall in the NFL draft.
We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts, where experts believe the Bears are taking an offensive tackle — or this explosive offensive playmaker.
We took a look at the Bears’ positional spending, which lays out Chicago’s salary cap allocations at each position.
The Bears’ offensive line remains a work in progress, but here’s what the starting lineup would look like right now.
Here’s a look at the projected win totals for the Bears, their opponents and the over/under odds.
Bears chairman George McCaskey made it clear that he’s not interested in the team being on “Hard Knocks.” But that doesn’t mean they won’t be.
Ryan Poles believes the Bears were “really, really close” to re-signing running back David Montgomery.
After closing on the Arlington Heights property in February, Kevin Warren said it remains the main focus for Bears’ stadium development.
It sounds like Tremaine Edmunds will indeed by the MIKE linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ defense, which means T.J. Edwards would be the WILL.
Ryan Poles explained why he chose Justin Fields over drafting a rookie QB.
Around the NFC North
Insiders believes the Packers will trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets before the 2023 NFL draft.
Vikings’ new brass was hired to find a franchise quarterback, not stick with Kirk Cousins.
Lions GM Brad Holmes tells his side of the Jamaal Williams free agent offer.