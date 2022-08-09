Bear Necessities: Cornerbacks stepping up amid injuries in training camp

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears are dealing with some injuries at the cornerback, where they’ve been without rookie Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor, Tavon Young, Thomas Graham Jr. and Duke Shelley at times.

That’s allowed for some opportunities for players further down the depth chart to prove themselves with extended opportunities. That’s been especially true at nickel cornerback, where Gordon, Young, Graham and Shelley are experienced.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams praised the play of the cornerback group as they’ve been battling injuries, which includes undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones, who recently saw time in the slot.

“It seems like each day we’ve had a different nickel person in there from the corner position, and they’re coming in there,” Williams said. “Sometimes it’s not, ‘Hey, are you making a play?’ Sometimes it’s coming in there, ‘Are you just doing your job? Are you a cog in the defense? And are you not giving up big plays? Or not giving up plays that you should have been in the right place?’ Really, the corner position — not just one person, but the corner position — those guys coming in, (Jaylon) Jones coming and playing that spot when he’s been outside.”

The hope is Gordon, Young, Graham and Shelley return soon — Vildor was back on Sunday. But until then, the guys further down the roster are holding things down at cornerback.

