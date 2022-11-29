Bear Necessities: Cole Kmet believes Packers game gives Chicago chance to break losing streak

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears are riding a five-game losing streak, which marks the third straight season they’ve lost five consecutive games. It’s a downright miserable stat, and it’s safe to say fans aren’t expecting Chicago to do much down the stretch.

This is a 3-9 football team currently down its star player in Justin Fields, who has a separated left shoulder. But this losing streak feels different than the last two years. Matt Nagy was on his way out; Matt Eberflus is just getting started, and doesn’t have a whole lot of talent on the roster.

Despite the mounting losses, there’s a sense of consistency from Eberflus that’s resonated with his players.

“I appreciate how coach has really handled this here,” said tight end Cole Kmet, via ChicagoBears.com. “He’s been consistent every week, whether it’s coming off a winning week or a losing week. Coach has been the same. And that’s something that you appreciate as a player. He’s not deviating from how he approaches things and things like that. He keeps it consistent, and he believes in his process and guys believe in that process with the “HITS” principle and things like that.”

When looking at the remaining five opponents — Packers, Eagles, Bills, Lions and Vikings — it’s hard to find another win among them.

But don’t tell Kmet that. He believes this Green Bay game presents a good opportunity for the Bears to snap their five-game losing streak and head into the bye week with some momentum.

Never mind the fact that the Packers have dominated this rivalry over the last decade. Or that the Bears haven’t beaten them since 2018.

“I think regardless, you can throw records out the window for these types of games,” Kmet said. “This is the biggest rivalry in the NFL. Most historic. Obviously, this game, I grew up watching this game and this game means a lot to me, so regardless of where either team is at in the season at this point, this is a big game. You feel that in the locker room regardless of the records of each team. So I’m looking forward to it and it’s a good opportunity to break a losing streak here and kind of feel good about yourselves going into the bye week.”

After all, there’s more than one losing streak that needs to be broken here.

