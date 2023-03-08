Bear Necessities: How close is Chicago to trading the No. 1 pick?
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears remain at the center of conversations when it comes to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where there are a good number of quarterback-needy teams who are likely interested in trading up. But just how close is Chicago to moving the first overall pick?
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 8.
Latest Bears news
“The Bears are already long down the road of trading the first overall pick,” according to Rich Eisen.
In Jarrett Bailey‘s three-round mock draft, quarterbacks dominate the first three picks, which includes a trade back by Chicago.
Ahead of free agency, the Bears have tendered exclusive rights free agents Josh Blackwell and Andrew Brown.
Ahead of free agency, we took a look at all of the available offensive guards set to hit the open market.
We also took a look at all of the available centers set to hit free agency.
Dre’Mont Jones could be the disruptive three-technique the Bears have been looking for. But given his anticipated big pay day, will Chicago make him a priority?
Armon Watts worked his way up to a starting job along the league’s worst defensive line. But did his performance warrant a return to Chicago in 2023?
Around the NFC North
Could we be nearing the end of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay? Rodgers is talking with the Jets and is open to playing in New York.
Kirk Cousins is nearing the tail end of his career and is set to hit free agency in 2024. Should the Vikings restart the clock with a younger quarterback or sign Cousins to an extension?
The Lions have hired former Bears head coach John Fox as a senior defensive assistant. Here’s why Dan Campbell added Fox to the team.
Around the NFL
The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, which puts his future in Baltimore in question and causes a frenzy in the quarterback market.
Ahead of the franchise tag deadline, the Giants got a deal done with quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year deal worth $160 million.
As a result, New York was able to use the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, who was set to hit free agency next week.
Could Aaron Rodgers be headed to the Jets? It’s certainly gaining steam after Jets officials flew cross country to meet with Rodgers.