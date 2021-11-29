Bear Necessities: Chicago targets offense in new 3-round 2022 NFL mock draft

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Little is known what the Chicago Bears will look like after this season, with the exception of some young talent on the roster, including quarterback Justin Fields.

But the fate of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy remains unknown heading into an offseason where it’s imperative to get the Bears’ young franchise QB some help.

Chicago doesn’t have a first-round pick after trading it to the New York Giants to move up to select Fields with the No. 11 pick last year. But there are still opportunities for the Bears to address some needs in the middle rounds.

In Draft Wire’s latest mock draft, Luke Easterling has the Bears giving Fields some help in the form of protection on the offensive line and another weapon in the passing game.

In the second round, Easterling has Chicago selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. Offensive line remains a huge concern, even as Chicago is examining what they have in second-round pick Teven Jenkins, who’s yet to play a snap this season, and fifth-round pick Larry Borom, who’s done a solid job at right tackle in four games.

Here’s what Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings had to say about Petit-Frere:

As a pass protector, Petit-Frere’s athleticism, strong base, footwork, and play strength enable him to erect a wall against opponents. And as a run blocker, Petit-Frere’s explosive get-off and functional strength allow him to move defenders with ease. He can flow to the second level and latch onto targets, clearing lanes for runners to break off big plays.

In the third round, Easterling has the Bears drafting Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs. With Allen Robinson most likely gone after this season and Darnell Mooney the only receiver under contract next season, Chicago needs to address the receiver position in a big way this offseason.

Here’s what Cummings had to say about Doubs:

He has the athleticism, body control, and ball-tracking ability to be an exceptional deep threat. Yet, his hand coordination is ultimately the final piece to the puzzle. Without that, Doubs may leave some opportunities on the field. Having said all this, Doubs’ utility isn’t limited to his downfield ability alone. He has electric potential as a route runner. He’s incredibly twitchy at the line and explosive out of his stance. After the catch, Doubs owns the speed and burst to extend plays, and he can adjust his stride lengths situationally.

The Bears can address some big offensive needs in the second and third rounds of the draft. Whether Pace is the one making the picks remains to be seen.

