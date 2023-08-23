Bear Necessities: Chicago’s offensive line injury woes continue

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears had managed to avoid major injuries for most of the summer. But that changed with left guard Teven Jenkins, who’s expected to miss significant time with what Adam Schefter reported is two strained calves.

But the hits keep on coming. Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright exited Tuesday’s practice with an apparent ankle injury. Matt Eberflus didn’t have an immediate update after practice, so we’ll have to wait and see a possible timetable for his return.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Aug. 23.

Latest Bears News

Around the NFC North

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire