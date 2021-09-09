Bear Necessities: Chicago’s offensive line searching for continuity

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Bears offensive line has been one of the bigger concerns during training camp, where injuries made it difficult to establish any sort of continuity, which is important for an offensive line.

With rookie tackle Teven Jenkins sidelined indefinitely following back surgery, the Bears are turning to 39-year-old Jason Peters at left tackle. Right tackle Germain Ifedi, who was sidelined for most of training camp, is also back and healthy.

The Bears’ starting offensive line played together for the first time in the team’s preseason finale against the Titans, where it was clear they needed to build continuity.

“Continuity is big on the offensive line, but we know injuries and stuff like that happens, too,” said center Cody Whitehair. “Especially with the pandemic and stuff, you just have to expect the unexpected. The last two weeks have been good. We have gotten some good work and we feel good where we are at.”

While the tackle position was inconsistent due to injuries throughout the summer, one constant has been center Sam Mustipher, who makes the calls at the line, which has made things a lot easier.

“It’s nice when you have a center in there like Sam has been because he kind of tells us where to go initially,” Whitehair said. “That’s been nice to have him and his voice there the whole time in training camp. But it’s a next-man-up kind of business and job. The guys that have stepped into those roles have done a good job. But like I said, it’s been nice to have the starters in there the last two weeks, and we have grown together in the last two weeks really well.”

The Bears’ offensive line will be tested from the start when they face the Los Angeles Rams, where they’ll have to contend with the likes of Aaron Donald on Sunday Night Football.

