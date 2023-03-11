Bear Necessities: Chicago makes blockbuster trade with Panthers

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

How about this for a Friday news dump? The Bears are trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for an absolutely impressive haul. Chicago gets two first-round picks, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore to move down eight spots in the draft.

Former Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith apparently wants out after one season with the Vikings.

After plenty of speculation, the Vikings are releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen, who now becomes a top option at wideout in free agency.

Jeff Okudah isn’t guaranteed a starting spot heading into his fourth year. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn sounded off on Okudah in a recent interview.

