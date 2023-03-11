Bear Necessities: Chicago makes blockbuster trade with Panthers
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
How about this for a Friday news dump? The Bears are trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for an absolutely impressive haul. Chicago gets two first-round picks, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore to move down eight spots in the draft.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 11.
Latest Bears news
The Bears made a splash when they agreed to trade the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for a haul that includes two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.
Now to the reactions: Bears fans are elated, Justin Fields approves and DJ Moore was shocked (but hopefully pleased).
Moore signed a three-year extension with the Panthers last offseason. Here’s a look at how the acquisition of Moore impacts Chicago’s salary cap situation in 2023 (and beyond).
It sounds like GM Ryan Poles wasn’t making a deal without Moore being part of the trade.
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on their top free agent targets — both realistic and dream scenarios, as well as which players to avoid.
The NFL Wire site editors made their selections for the first round of the 2023 NFL draft ahead of free agency.
There’s buzz building around the Bears’ interest in free agent offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, who would be a perfect scheme fit for Chicago.
Our Jarrett Bailey unveiled his first in a new mock draft series: “What If?” which examines how one NFL move could impact the 2023 draft. In this edition, he breaks down what the draft could look like if Lamar Jackson is traded to the Lions.
Ahead of free agency, we took a look at all of the available edge rushers set to hit the open market.
Around the NFC North
Former Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith apparently wants out after one season with the Vikings.
After plenty of speculation, the Vikings are releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen, who now becomes a top option at wideout in free agency.
Jeff Okudah isn’t guaranteed a starting spot heading into his fourth year. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn sounded off on Okudah in a recent interview.
Around the NFL
Now that the Panthers have traded into the top spot, it sounds like they already have a quarterback in mind.
The Titans have released veteran center Ben Jones, who becomes the top center option in free agency.
The Eagles have granted cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek a trade ahead of free agency.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful UCL surgery on Friday, which puts him on track to return in six months.
The Saints have re-signed All-Pro special teams ace J.T Gray to a three-year deal.
Brandon Graham is staying put with the Eagles, as the veteran pass rusher has signed a one-year extension.