Bear Necessities: Chicago will look to overcome loss of Khalil Mack for second game

The Chicago Bears are set to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, but they’ll be without one of their most important defensive players for the second straight week.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has already been ruled out of tonight’s game as he continues to nurse a foot injury suffered back in Week 3. Mack will miss his second straight week, which leaves the Bears without their top pass rusher.

Chicago failed to get a single quarterback hit or sack last week against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, they’ll face Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, who is notorious for getting the ball out quick.

But the Bears just have to have that next-man-up mentality and hope that, this time, those players will take advantage of their opportunities.

“The biggest thing is just the next guy stepping up and having opportunities,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “And then our coaches have to be able to make sure that understanding that from the other side, offensively, how they want to try to attack us, or who’s the next guy that they want to either run to or run away from, and then we’ve got to have a counter for that.”

