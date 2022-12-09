Bear Necessities: Chicago leads the NFL in explosive plays in 2022

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Believe it or not, the Chicago Bears offense is the best in the NFL when it comes to one specific thing: big plays.

The Bears lead the NFL in explosive plays this season, according to Marcus Mosher. And it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that most of those have come on the ground, especially given how electric second-year quarterback Justin Fields has been.

In 13 games this season, Chicago has totaled 99 big plays, which is two more than the top-seeded Eagles, who the Bears will face in Week 15. Although, Philadelphia has played one less game than them ahead of Week 14.

Chicago has 68 plays of 10-plus rushing yards and 31 plays of 20-plus receiving yards. Those 68 explosive run plays are the most in the league while the 31 explosive passing plays rank near the middle of the pack.

Most explosive plays during the 2022 season by team: pic.twitter.com/GhBnqMoFoy — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 8, 2022

Fields has accounted for most of those explosive plays, especially in the ground game. Fields made NFL history becoming the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record three 50-plus yard rushing touchdowns in his career — and he did it in a month and a half.

In last week’s loss to the Packers, Fields accounted for several explosive plays, including deep completions of 49 and 56 yards and a 55-yard rushing touchdown.

The fact that the Bears lead the league in explosive plays in a season where they’re sitting at 3-10 and close to locking down the second overall pick is incredible. The future is bright in Chicago.

