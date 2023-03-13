Bear Necessities: Chicago gearing up for an important free agency
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
Free agency madness is upon us, where the Bears have an important offseason ahead of them. With needs across the board, general manager Ryan Poles will look to build this roster up. Luckily, he’ll have $75 million in salary cap space — most in the NFL — to do it.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 13.
Latest Bears news
The Bears want to re-sign running back David Montgomery, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But it sounds like Montgomery is going to test the free agency waters.
With free agency upon us, our Alyssa Barbieri took a look at one free agent from each NFL team that could interest Chicago.
The Bears found their WR1 in DJ Moore, who was part of the trade with the Panthers for the No. 1 pick. Get to know the newest Bear.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill can’t wait to see what Justin Fields and DJ Moore do on the field together, saying it’s going to be “fun to watch.”
ESPN’s Todd McShay shared his latest mock draft after the Bears-Panthers trade. Who does Chicago land at No. 9?
Where would new Bears wideout DJ Moore rank among all-time receivers?
Around the NFC North
What the heck is going on with Aaron Rodgers? Rodgers said “it won’t be long” when asked about the timeline of his decision between the Packers and Jets.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins playing out the final year of his contract feels “quite possible” right now, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Ahead of free agency, here are some free agents that the Lions should avoid.
Around the NFL
The Dolphins made a splash trading for Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who joins Xavien Howard in the Miami secondary.
Daron Payne just reset the defensive tackle market ahead of free agency with a massive four-year deal worth $90 million with $60 million guaranteed.
Ahead of free agency, the Jets have locked up linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year deal worth $18 million.
The Colts are expected to re-sign free agent defensive end Tyquan Lewis to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million.
Following Tom Brady’s retirement, the Bucs are expected to target quarterback Baker Mayfield in free agency.