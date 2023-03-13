Bear Necessities: Chicago gearing up for an important free agency

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

Free agency madness is upon us, where the Bears have an important offseason ahead of them. With needs across the board, general manager Ryan Poles will look to build this roster up. Luckily, he’ll have $75 million in salary cap space — most in the NFL — to do it.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 13.

Latest Bears news

Around the NFC North

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire