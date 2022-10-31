Bear Necessities: Chicago eclipses 200 rushing yards for third straight game

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Bears offense has been a work in progress this season. But the one aspect that has worked from the beginning is the run game, which has been a top-five unit all season.

It’s been a factor of the offensive line in run blocking and the performances of running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, as well as the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields in the run game.

In Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, Chicago rushed for 240 yards, where Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery and Justin Fields each eclipsed 50 yards on the ground.

Herbert led the way with 99 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown, Fields added 60 yards on eight rushes and Montgomery had 53 yards on 15 carries.

It was the third straight game where the Bears have rushed for 200-plus yards, which also included a 243-yard outing against the Patriots in Week 7 and 237-outing against the Commanders in Week 6.

Chicago’s success on the ground is made all the more impressive considering the Bears passing game has been almost non-existent.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire