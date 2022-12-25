Bear Necessities: Chicago in contention for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Bears suffered a 35-13 loss to the Bills on Christmas Eve. It was Chicago’s eighth consecutive loss, which tied a franchise record set in 1978.

But while the Bears have been doing an awful lot of losing lately, it could be what’s best in the long term as they’re inching closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Yes, you read that right. It’s not just the second overall pick up for grabs — it’s the top selection.

With the Bears losing and the Texans defeating the Titans, Chicago is half a game out of the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins one more game and the Bears lose their final two games, Chicago will lock down the top selection in the 2023 draft.

The Texans will face the Jaguars and Colts in their final two games of the 2022 season while the Bears will battle the Lions and Vikings. It’s certainly a recipe for the first overall pick, which could garner substantial draft capital from quarterback-needy teams.

