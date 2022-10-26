Bear Necessities: Chicago boasts the NFL’s best run game

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears offense has been among the worst in the NFL this season. But lost in the struggles of the passing game is how dominant the run game has been from the start.

Chicago has boasted a top-five run game for most of this season, and following another dominant performance against the New England Patriots, the Bears now have the league’s best run game.

In Monday night’s 33-14 victory, the Bears totaled 243 yards on the ground. Running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert each totaled 60 yards on the ground, and quarterback Justin Fields led the team in rushing for a third straight game with 82 yards and a score.

“It’s a lot of fun when you’re able to have all these different type of run schemes with the running backs we have and the quarterback we have, and even with our fullbacks and tight ends,” said tight end Cole Kmet, via ChicagoBears.com. “It can be a lot of fun and we were able to do that tonight.

“Probably a big strength of ours is being able to run the football this way, then the pass coming off of that. We will continue to lean into that. That’s a good defense we went up against. I definitely thought we were more physical than they were today and it will show on tape. We will just continue to improve and continue to find our niche.”

Whether it’s running the ball with Montgomery and Herbert or designed runs with Fields, the Bears have found a strong identity on offense. In fact, all three of those players are averaging 50-plus rushing yards per game.

