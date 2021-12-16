Bear Necessities: Chicago has become laughing stock of NFL. So what are they going to do about it?

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

It’s shaping up to be an offseason of change for the Chicago Bears, where head coach Matt Nagy is most likely on his way out and there could be other changes, including general manager Ryan Pace and a new role for president Ted Phillips.

Change is not only expected by necessary at this point, considering, where things currently stand, that the Bears are the laughing stock of the NFL.

“From the outside, the whole thing seems to be a nightmare,” an unnamed source told the Chicago Tribune. “No matter what they try, they can’t get it right. … It’s to the point where you feel sorry for them. But then you wonder if they even realize how lost they are.”

Last January, chairman George McCaskey and Phillips sat in front of the media and doubled down on their faith in Pace and Nagy to get the Bears where they needed to — stressing that they expected to see measured progress.

Well, we’ve all seen how well that’s worked out.

Another losing season and another failed coaching regime has the Bears back in a hole they’ve been struggling to get out of for decades. And there are some that believe that the Bears need to clean house entirely — which doesn’t stop at getting rid of Pace and Nagy.

“You clean house,” a league source told the Chicago Tribune. “You start from the top. New team president. New GM. New coach. New everything. And you identify a new person at the top of the structure that you have confidence in to give full autonomy to, so they can redefine who you are and how you do things.”

With four games left this season, it’s unlikely that change happens before the end of the year. But that Monday following Chicago’s season finale against the Minnesota Vikings will show us how serious McCaskey is about turning things around for this Bears franchise.

