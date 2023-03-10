Bear Necessities: How will Chicago address defense in free agency?
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
Free agency is next week, and general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of important decisions to make to address the NFL’s worst roster. When looking at the defense in particular, there are a number of holes that could be addressed starting next week.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 9.
Latest Bears news
After predicting what we think the starting offense will look like ahead of free agency, we turned our attention to the defense, where there are a number of starting jobs up for grabs.
The Bears were awarded a seventh-round compensatory pick, bringing their draft pick total to nine.
Ahead of free agency, we took a look at all of the available wide receivers set to hit the open market.
Ryan Griffin served as a valuable blocker but didn’t contribute much in the passing game as Cole Kmet’s backup. Should the Bears just move on?
Around the NFC North
After meeting with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets feel optimistic about their chances of trading for the Packers QB and believe they’re “on the brink” of landing him, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
The Vikings have reportedly received a trade offer for running back Dalvin Cook, which could help Minnesota with clearing salary cap space.
How could some recent quarterback contracts, including Daniel Jones and Geno Smith, impact Jared Goff and the Lions looking to the future?
Around the NFL
The Jets are making a trade…just not the one everyone is waiting for. They’re acquiring safety Chuck Clark from the Ravens for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
The Texans have forfeited their 2023 fifth-round pick after a salary cap reporting violation involving former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Don’t listen to those Matthew Stafford trade rumors. The Rams are putting their full support behind Stafford.
The Jets are releasing wide receiver Braxton Berrios and freeing up $5 million in salary cap space ahead of free agency.