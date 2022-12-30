Bear Necessities: Chase Claypool hopes ‘people haven’t counted me out yet’

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

When the Bears traded their 2023 second-round pick (currently, the 33rd overall selection) to the Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool, the expectation wasn’t that he’d make an immediate, substantial impact. But the expectation was that he’d gradually work his way into this offense.

That hasn’t happened due to Chicago’s passing struggles and, more recently, injuries. Claypool has missed the last couple of games due to a knee injury, but he’s feeling good about his chances of returning to the lineup this Sunday against the Lions.

“It’s super frustrating,” Claypool said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Missing any game sucks. Especially when you want to help the team win, obviously, and you want to help the fans. The fans want to win. Feeling like I can help bring that. It was frustrating being down, but obviously I’m excited to be back.”

Claypool hasn’t had an impact on offense in five games, where he has 12 catches for 111 yards. But Claypool doesn’t want people counting him out just yet. He believes the best is still to come.

“I want to get with Justin and the receivers in the offseason,” Claypool said. “We’re going to start building this. Not only this season but the offseason. I’ll be really excited for next year. I hope people haven’t counted me out yet. I got a lot to bring to the table.”

Claypool is looking to prove that he was worth the second round pick the Bears traded in order to land him.

“That adds to my motivation,” Claypool said. “This offseason will be my biggest offseason yet. I’m really excited.”

