Bear Necessities: Chase Claypool already loving what he’s seeing from Justin Fields

Bears quarterback Justin Fields turned heads with his breakout performance in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, where he set an NFL record.

Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the previous record held by Michael Vick.

Receiver Chase Claypool made his Bears debut on Sunday, where he got to see up close how Fields can make defenses pay with his legs. Claypool is already loving what he’s seeing from his new quarterback and how his athleticism benefits the offense.

“Man, it’s so fun watching him run around and make plays,” Claypool said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Give us opportunities. Give the entire offense opportunities to keep driving the ball.

“It just felt right when he was controlling the game.”

Fields used his legs to keep the chains moving on third down, as well as making the Dolphins defense pay with a 61-yard rushing touchdown, where he faked everyone out.

He also completed 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. While the passing game remains a work in progress — where Claypool should help — it’s hard to criticize this Bears offense that’s averaging 31.3 points per game over the last three weeks.

