Bear Necessities: Byron Pringle working to further connection with Justin Fields

Bears receiver Byron Pringle made his return to practice this week after battling a quad injury that’s kept him sidelined since early August.

Pringle, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, was among those receivers competing for the WR2 spot behind Darnell Mooney. Unfortunately for Pringle, he hasn’t gotten a chance on the field due to injury.

But Pringle managed to stay involved on offense despite being sidelined for a month, where he remained involved in meetings and on the sideline during practice or preseason games.

“Since I was out, I’ve been trying to just listen to coaching points, the communication on the field, like they’re giving it to the other guys,” Pringle said Monday, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Just knowing I’m not trying to be a step behind when I get back on the field, so I’ve been paying attention in the meeting room and listening to everything Coach Getsy’s been coaching and points that Justin’s been saying to the fellas.”

Despite Pringle being sidelined, he managed to take advantage of his downtime.

“That actually was a big help, me being out,” Pringle said. “I was able to study more before I get out to the field. As far as not knowing what to do, I feel like I’m good.”

The biggest concern with Pringle being sidelined is his connection with quarterback Justin Fields. But Pringle understands he’ll have to work extra hard to get their timing down.

“We’ve just gotta get on it after practice,” Pringle said. “Even like, like certain routes you can convert. Some routes you can’t. Some, I may want to hook up in the window, like, in the zone, and some he may want me to keep going. We’ve just gotta keep talking about it, keep communicating about it.”

