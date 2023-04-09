Bear Necessities: Breaking down the Rasheem Green signing
This is our weekly online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears added a new defensive lineman in Rasheem Green, who signed a one-year deal with the team this week. Green is a versatile defensive lineman who can play outside and inside, and he’ll be a solid rotational piece in the Chicago defense.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of April 2.
Latest Bears news
The Bears signed defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year deal. We’ve got you covered with Twitter reactions, grading the signing and a breakdown of what to expect from Green.
We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts, where experts are torn about which direction the Bears could go at ninth overall.
With the draft only a few weeks away, our Nate Atkins shared his latest seven-round mock draft, where the Bears address some holes along the defensive and offensive lines.
With the NFL draft less than a month away, our Jarrett Bailey shared his latest two-round NFL mock draft, where there’s some shake-up among the top quarterbacks.
We’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the NFL draft. See our first group of position previews: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, defensive end.
Our Alyssa Barbieri took a look, position by position, at how many starting jobs the Bears need to fill heading into the NFL draft.
The Bears are expected to play the Chiefs in Germany during the 2023 season.
DJ Moore was a sticking point for Ryan Poles in the trade of the No. 1 pick. But there were two other Panthers players mentioned as part of a trade.
Paris Johnson Jr. listed the Bears as one of three teams that he’d like to be play for in the NFL, if he had a choice.
We compiled an updated tracker of the Bears’ reported pre-draft visits in 2023, both Top 30 and local.
Our Ryan Fedrau shared his Bears players with bright futures, players who need to step up and his reasons for optimism in 2023.
Cam Newton listed Justin Fields as one of the quarterbacks he’d like to back up in the NFL.
Drew Rosenhaus made it clear the Panthers didn’t want to trade Moore — but Ryan Poles essentially forced their hand.
Around the NFC North
Development of Packers WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs key for Jordan Love
Free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater has ‘strong’ offer from the Lions