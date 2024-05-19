Bear Necessities: Breaking down Chicago’s 2024 schedule release
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities — weekly offseason edition. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears unveiled their 2024 regular-season schedule this week, where we finally learned when Chicago will face their opponents. That includes kicking off Week 1 at home against the Tennessee Titans, three prime-time games, a holiday game and no division games until Week 11.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 12.
2024 schedule release
Bears schedule: Complete list of prime-time and stand-alone games
Bears take it back to school with their 2024 schedule release video
Every NFL team’s schedule release video (including the Bears)
Other headlines
Bears DC Eric Washington believes LBs and DBs among the best in NFL
Bears believe Velus Jones Jr. will benefit from new kickoff rules
Bears OC Shane Waldron talks Caleb Williams’ transition taking snaps under center
What Bears DC Eric Washington wants to see from Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens by training camp
Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph explains how Caleb Williams’ head start has paid off
No concrete timetable for Bears rookie OT Kiran Amegadjie’s return
Bears DE Austin Booker has connected with Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby
Bears power rankings roundup: Where Chicago stands post-NFL draft
