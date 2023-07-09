Bear Necessities: Breaking down Chicago’s best offseason acquisitions
This is our weekly online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
General manager Ryan Poles continued to overhaul the roster this offseason, including some big additions to help get this team back on track. Our very own Brendan Sugrue appeared on Football Night in Chicago this week to discuss the Bears’ biggest offseason acquisitions.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of July 2.
Latest Bears News
The Latest
Justin Fields and Bears receivers practice at local high school
Bears’ Justin Fields kicks off NASCAR’s first street course race
Training Camp preview
Most Important Bears series
NFC North roundtables
Around the NFC North
The All-Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers team. Read more on Packers Wire.
Zulgad’s mailbag: Examining the Vikings’ top position battle and what’s going on with Lewis Cine? Read more on Vikings Wire.
Midsummer mailbag: On depth chart and camp battles, player expectations and more. Read more on Lions Wire.
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]