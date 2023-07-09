Bear Necessities: Breaking down Chicago’s best offseason acquisitions

This is our weekly online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

General manager Ryan Poles continued to overhaul the roster this offseason, including some big additions to help get this team back on track. Our very own Brendan Sugrue appeared on Football Night in Chicago this week to discuss the Bears’ biggest offseason acquisitions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of July 2.

Latest Bears News

The Latest

Training Camp preview

Advertisement

Most Important Bears series

NFC North roundtables

Around the NFC North

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire