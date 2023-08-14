Bear Necessities: Breaking down Chicago’s preseason win vs. Titans

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears opened the preseason with a 23-17 win over the Titans, which featured encouraging efforts from the starting offense and the entire defense. Following the game, we further broke down the game with our takeaways, Pro Football Focus grades and players who helped or hurt their stock.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Aug. 14.

Latest Bears News

Around the NFC North

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire