Bear Necessities: Breaking down the 2023 NFL schedule
The NFL unveiled its 2023 schedule on Thursday, where we learned when the Bears will be facing their opponents. Chicago will open the season at home against the Green Bay Packers. They also have four prime-time games, including two on Thursday Night Football.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 7.
Latest Bears news
Schedule release
The Bears unveiled their 17-game regular-season schedule and three-game preseason schedule.
Our Alyssa Barbieri went game-by-game and shared her early record prediction for the Bears in 2023.
Chicago will play in four prime-time games in 2023, including two Thursday Night Football matchups.
Our Brendan Sugrue shared his review of the Bears’ 2023 schedule release, as well as shared his overall rankings of all 32 schedule releases.
Here’s a look at the strength of schedule for every NFL team, from easiest to toughest.
Our Nate Atkins examined the most intriguing matchups on Chicago’s 2023 slate.
Our Ryan Fedrau ranked the Bears’ opponents from easiest to toughest in 2023.
Our Jarrett Bailey ranked every opposing quarterback Chicago will face on their 2023 schedule.
Here’s a glimpse of the projected win totals for the Bears and their 2023 opponents.
Chicago will travel the third-fewest miles during the 2023 season. Here are the travel totals for every NFL team.
Other headlines
Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould said Ryan Pace tried to trade for him back in 2019.
Ryan Poles hinted Chicago is looking at veteran pass rushers, both in free agency and the trade market.
Luke Getsy said Justin Fields is “light-years” ahead of where he was last season.
ESPN’s Matt Miller said a team source believes rookie Roschon Johnson could very well wind up the team’s RB1.
Dan Orlovsky believes Justin Fields will be in the MVP conversation in 2023.
On the latest episode of our Bears Wire Podcast, we break down the team’s impressive 2023 draft haul.
After the 2023 NFL draft, here’s where the Bears stand in the NFL power rankings.
Around the NFC North
Confident Jordan Love addresses media for first time as Packers starting QB. Read more on Packers Wire.
Vikings trade OLB Za’Darius Smith to Browns. Read more on Vikings Wire.
Dan Campbell is the odds-on favorite for NFL coach of the year. Read more on Lions Wire.