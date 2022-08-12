Bear Necessities: Braxton Jones credits Robert Quinn for helping his development

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears rookie offensive tackle Braxton Jones is gearing up for his first NFL action when Chicago hosts the Chiefs for their preseason opener Saturday.

It’s certainly been an eventful journey from the NFL draft to right now, where Jones has gone to an undervalued rookie out of Southern Utah to the likely starting left tackle for the Bears.

Jones credits defensive end Robert Quinn for helping his development. Jones has been going against Quinn throughout training camp, where he’s held his own — and also learned — going against the All-Pro edge rusher.

While it’s been beneficial going against a multitude of defensive ends — including fellow rookie Dominique Robinson — Jones said it’s been valuable facing skilled veterans like Quinn, who are quicker to the point.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just the quickness of it,” Jones said. “Going against maybe a rookie — no offense to any of the rookies or anything like that — they’re just not as quick to the point. He’s really quick to the point. He’s on you like that. That’s the biggest thing for me, that might not even be win or loss. I think just getting used to that quickness and his reaction time is amazing. So, I think that’s one of the big things too.”

While Jones admits that he still has a ways to before until he gets used to the speed of the game, he said he has a better understanding of how fast it is. Going up against Quinn has certainly helped with that. Live game action should do the same.

