Bear Necessities: Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second most all-time NFL wins

The Chicago Bears haven’t fared well against New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Chicago is 1-5 against Belichick, and they’ve lost five straight games to the Patriots dating back to 2002. That lone victory came during Belichick’s first year as New England’s head coach, where the Bears won 24-17.

The last meeting between these two teams came in 2018, when the Patriots escaped Soldier Field with a 38-31 victory as a Hail Mary attempt fell short for Chicago.

The Bears will face off against the Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 7, and both teams are trending in the opposite direction. New England is sitting at 3-3 and coming off a dominating 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, which was a historical win for Belichick.

Belichick recorded his 324th victory as an NFL head coach, which tied Bears founder and legend George McCaskey for the second most all-time.

Belichick has a chance to pass Halas when his Patriots face the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

