Bear Necessities: Who are the best and worst first-round picks in franchise history?
What's the latest with the Chicago Bears?
We’re less than two weeks away from the 2023 NFL draft, where the Bears are finalizing their draft board. For just the second time in five years, Chicago will have a first-round pick — GM Ryan Poles’ first.
Historically, the Bears have selected a slew of Hall of Famers in the first round. But there’s also been some pretty bad busts along the way.
Here's a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of April 9.
Latest Bears news
How has Chicago historically fared in the first round? Our Alyssa Barbieri took a look at the 10 best and 10 worst first-round draft picks by the Bears in franchise history.
Our Alyssa Barbieri took a look at the ideal prospects for the Bears at every position ahead of the draft.
We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts, where experts believe the Bears are most likely targeting an offensive tackle at ninth overall.
Here’s a look at the players who are most likely to be drafted by Chicago at ninth overall, according to ESPN.
The Bears announced jersey numbers for their new players.
We examined the top options for Chicago in the draft at these positions: defensive tackle, offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver.
Our Nate Atkins shared his latest seven-round mock draft, where the Bears address their greatest needs on the offensive and defensive line.
Our Jarrett Bailey shared his latest three-round NFL mock draft, where the Cardinals traded out of third overall and the Bears land a playmaker on offense.
According to a report, the Steelers have had conversations with the Bears about trading for the No. 9 pick.
Teven Jenkins believes he’s making another position switch this year, moving from right guard to left guard.
It doesn’t sound like Jalen Carter will get past the Bears at No. 9 in the draft.
Our Ryan Fedrau took a look at one thing to love about each of the Bears’ new additions this offseason.
Chicago added a new face to the specialists room in punter Ryan Anderson.
