Bear Necessities: Bears DE Mario Edwards excited to make his return following suspension

The Bears defensive line gets back an important rotational piece in defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., who served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and will return to the lineup this week.

“It’s always tough whenever you’re away from the game, and it makes you want it even more,” Edwards said. “It was definitely tough watching knowing I wanted to be out there contributing for my team. But I’m definitely excited to get back out there this week.”

Following a career season in 2020, the Bears signed Edwards to a three-year, $11 million extension to keep him in the rotation through 2023.

And it looks like the Bears might get back a key starter on that defensive line, as well, as nose tackle Eddie Goldman has been limited in practice for Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’ve got a bunch of crazy dogs in that room, man,” Edwards said. “We love to play football and we love competing against one another. We give each other a challenge.”

